The New York Giants will not be facing George Kittle on Sunday. The superstar 49ers tight end is dealing with a knee sprain.

The injury bug is very much real in San Francisco, as the health-related setbacks keep on piling up for the 49ers. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed tight end George Kittle will not suit up against the New York Giants. Kittle has a knee sprain and was questionable this past week.

George Kittle is officially out for Sunday, per Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2020

This will be the second consecutive missed game for Kittle after he suffered the injury during San Francisco’s Week 1 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. After this Sunday, he’ll already have matched the number of games he missed during the 2019 campaign.

Kittle won’t nearly be the only offensive weapon missing for the 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be sidelined with a high ankle sprain and running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert are additionally out with knee injuries.

The 49ers will also be without Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Richard Sherman, and Dee Ford on the defensive side of the ball.

It’ll certainly be a battle between injury-riddle squads though. The Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley along with veteran receiver Sterling Shepard. Barkley tore his ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears and will be out for the remainder of the year. Shepard suffered a turf toe injury right before halftime of the Week 2 defeat and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games.

The Giants and Niners will kick off this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.