Looks like the New York Giants may not be facing Jimmy Garoppolo when they take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Heading into Week 3, the New York Giants aren’t the only team dealing with the injury bug. Their next opponent — the San Francisco 49ers — employs numerous players going through health-related setbacks, and the starting quarterback is no exception.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that quarterback Nick Mullens will “most likely” start in the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s blowout win over the New York Jets.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said RB Tevin Coleman’s knee sprain should keep him out about four weeks, which means he’s headed to IR. Meanwhile, QB Nick Mullens will “most likely” start vs the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

This won’t be the first time the Giants will face Mullens. They did so in 2018 during a Week 10 matchup in which Big Blue emerged victoriously 27-23. Mullens also started that game in the injury-related absence of Garoppolo, who tore his ACL in a Week 3 loss during what was supposed to be his first 16-game slate with the Niners.

In the victory over the Jets, Mullens completed eight of 11 throws for 71 yards and an interception.

Mullens won’t possess much assistance on the offensive side of the ball either, given the fact that running back Tevin Coleman will miss time due to a knee sprain. Running back Raheem Mostert is additionally dealing with an MCL sprain and is doubtful to play.

The 25-year-old quarterback will have a tough task on his hands facing a Giants defense that looked strong in the second half of last Sunday’s defeat in Chicago. New York’s unit is currently fourth in the league with 326.5 total yards allowed per game and second in the league with 188.5 passing yards allowed per game.