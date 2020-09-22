At 0-2, and dealing with a number of injuries, the Jets will face a Colts team led by quarterback Philip Rivers. Here are the live odds, spread, total, and moneyline for Jets-Colts.

Currently, the Jets-Colts odds are set at a whopping Jets +10.5. While the total is set at 43.5, the moneyline is +380 for New York.

Jets vs. Colts Week 2 Live Odds

Spread

While this is a significantly large spread, it’s pretty understandable. The Adam Gase-Sam Darnold offense hasn’t exactly been impressive for the Jets thus far in 2020, averaging a league-worst 265.5 yards per game. Additionally, they are putting up just 15 points per game, a mark that’s currently 31st in the NFL.

Oddsmakers like the Colts’ chances of running away with this one, despite the fact that their 24 points per game are in the bottom half of the league. Nonetheless, they’re coming off a great showing against a 2019 playoff team in the Minnesota Vikings, putting up 28 points behind 101 yards from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

Moneyline

Let’s keep it real: not many have the Jets winning this game. Dealing with injuries to multiple offensive starters and simply not performing well whatsoever, Gang Green is in trouble early and that should continue in Week 3.

With no Le’Veon Bell and Breshad Perriman dealing with an ankle injury, the Jets should have a tough time putting up points against this Colts defense, a unit that’s currently leading the league with 208 total yards allowed per game.

Total Points

The fairly low total-point mark — 43.5 — is understandable considering how productive this Indianapolis defense is. As mentioned before, the Colts are the top defense in the game in terms of total yards allowed and are eighth in points allowed per game (19).

But while the Colts put up 28 points last week, there are still question marks in regard to Rivers’ play. He’s only tossed two touchdowns to three picks with an 8.1 yards-per-attempt rate, as Indy’s scoring total is only 18th in the league.

Needless to say, this doesn’t figure to be a high-scoring game.

Betting Trends

Entering this Week 3 matchup, the Colts are 1-1 against the spread as favorites, failing to cover in their Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and then successfully covering in their recent win over the Vikings. The Jets, on the other hand, are 0-2 against the spread as underdogs, failing to cover against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers respectively in Weeks 1 and 2.

Jets vs. Colts Prop Bets

The player prop bets and the majority of team prop bets have yet to be released as of Tuesday, but they should be coming out by the weekend. In the meantime, take a look at these two team props.

To go into Overtime:

Yes +1100

No -3335

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd -134

Even +104