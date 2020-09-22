The Giants are off to an 0-2 start and will be without their best player, Saquon Barkley, for the rest of the season. Life doesn’t get any easier with the 49ers coming to town in Week 3.

The Giants vs. 49ers odds are set at Giants +4.5 with the total set at 40.5 points. The Giants are moneyline underdogs at +185.

Giants vs. 49ers Week 3 Live Odds

Spread

The Giants are underdogs for the third week in a row. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, Big Blue is looking to secure its first win of the season against the defending NFC champions. The Niners are still a force to be reckoned with, but they are going to be shorthanded as well.

Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both tore their ACLs in Week 2 against the Jets. In addition to those two pass rushers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Richard Sherman, and George Kittle are all hobbled. Injuries are playing a major factor in the 2020 NFL season.

Moneyline

Once again, there is value to be had on the Giants moneyline this week. New York nearly pulled off the comeback to beat the Bears in Week 2 despite being +210 on the moneyline. In Week 3, they’ll have the advantage of playing against a severely shorthanded squad, but we haven’t seen enough from the Giants offense to expect them to put up many points.

The Giants are currently last in the NFL in scoring, and without Barkley, San Francisco is likely to key on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Total Points

With so many players out on both sides of this game, it’s tough to know what to expect from the total points. On one hand, the two best skill position players are out — Barkley and Kittle — so it could be tough for both teams to move the ball with regularity.

On the other hand, the 49ers are going to be without two of their best pass rushers. If San Francisco can’t put pressure on Jones, he could have a field day throwing to his favorite target, Darius Slayton.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 2 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Betting Trends & Public Splits

It’s still a little early in the week to project where the public money is going to go on this game, but there are still a few interesting betting trends to keep an eye on. For one, the Giants have hit the under on the total points in their last six games at MetLife Stadium. The total points are set at 41 with DraftKings Sportsbook. Keep a close watch on that number because if it stays at 41 or goes up, it could be the smart play this week.

But that’s not the only concerning trend for Giants backers. When playing a home game as the underdog, the Giants have missed out on covering the spread seven consecutive times. That doesn’t bode well for Daniel Jones and company.

Giants vs. 49ers Prop Bets

There won’t be any player props on the board until closer to game day, but DraftKings Sportsbook always throws up some game props and team props early in the week. There are a couple of interesting ones on the board already. If you are looking for a high-risk, high-reward prop bet, whether or not the game goes into overtime has the potential for a huge payout. “Yes” to overtime is set at +950 with no currently set at -2500.

If those odds are a little too far out there, odd/even total points is another interesting prop. Odd is set to -137 and even is at +106 odds.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW