Episode No. 34 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss Tiki Barber’s recent comments and preview the New York Giants’ upcoming matchup.

With the New York Giants attempting to right the wrongs from Monday night’s loss to the Steelers, headlines have been made courteous of a Big Blue legend. On his “Tiki and Tierney” show on CBS Sports Network, Tiki Barber recently stated that he thinks Saquon Barkley may not be an every-down back. Does the former Giant have a point?

Look no further, because the Wide Right Podcast has returned to answer that question, and then some.

On the 34th edition of the program, we’ll not only talk about Barber’s recent comments, but also the fantastic news regarding Justin Tuck. This past week, the former Giants defensive end became a first-year nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Will he ultimately be inducted? First-ballot?

And to conclude the show, as promised, we will preview the upcoming Giants-Bears matchup, taking place this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Chicago. While the Giants are coming off a tough loss, the Bears will be entering this game with a record of 1-0, having defeated the Detroit Lions 27-23 in Week 1.

The Giants have much work to do, but if they can stick to their gameplans on either end of the ball, they’ll possess a decent chance at emerging victorious for their inaugural win of the new season.

You can listen to the newest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.