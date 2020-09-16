The New York Giants sign an exclusive sports betting deal with DraftKings Sportsbook that will provide added benefits for fans at MetLife.

The intertwining nature of sports betting and the NFL is as clear as day in 2020 and the news of a partnership between DraftKings Sportsbook and the New York Giants is only further evidence of this fact. The sports betting giant and the Football Giants reached a deal for an exclusive partnership that was announced on Wednesday morning per CNBC.

The deal will include signage at MetLife Stadium and an in-stadium sports lounge that fans will be able to go to when they are allowed back in the stadium.

“It’s about all the products,” Kucharz said via CNBC. “We’re trying to service the sports fan, and the sportsbook and [daily fantasy sports] are important to us, and we’re going to create a lot of opportunities for fans to have fun.”

Although they are the “New York” Giants, the team is located in New Jersey, one of the first states to legalize sports betting. It’s also worth noting that bettors put down more money on sports gambling in New Jersey than in any other state.

DraftKings is one of the industry leaders and this partnership with an iconic franchise like the Giants can’t be understated. The Giants released a statement regarding the exclusive partnership.

“Our enhanced agreement with DraftKings provides innovative opportunities as we look to deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said in a statement. “DraftKings is the preeminent leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports, and we are excited to be the first NFL team to have an exclusive integrated deal in this category.”

