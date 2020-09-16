After struggling in Week 1, the Jets are facing another imposing defense on Sunday in the 49ers. Here are the live odds, spread, total, and moneyline for Jets vs. 49ers in Week 2.

The Jets vs. 49ers odds are set at Jets +7 on Sunday. The total is at 42.5 with the Jets coming in at +260 on the moneyline.

Jets vs. 49ers Week 2 Live Odds

Spread

The Jets opened +6.5 at most sportsbooks back in May, but this line is moving a bit after Week 1 results. The Jets were completely inept offensively against the Buffalo Bills. Oddsmakers likely weren’t impressed by their performance.

With that said, the 49ers dropped their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals despite coming in as strong favorites. The defending NFC champions are going to try and rebound from that disappointing loss with a big showing against New York.

Moneyline

After watching the Jets against the Bills, it’s tough to see a path to victory, but they do have enticing moneyline odds. After all, the Cardinals were hovering around +250 against the 49ers in Week 1 and they sprung the upset.

San Francisco will be without Richard Sherman and possibly George Kittle which should even things up a bit. However, the Jets recently placed Le’Veon Bell on IR and will have to rely on Frank Gore in the backfield.

Total Points

The Jets vs. 49ers odds in terms of the total is set at 42.5 right now. The Jets showed that they can force some turnovers in Week 1. With Nick Bosa leading the unit, the 49ers have one of the best defensive lines in football.

This has all the makings for a low-scoring game after the Jets and 49ers struggled to score in Week 1. Both teams are strongest on the defensive side of the ball.

Betting Trends & Public Splits

It is abundantly clear how the public thinks this game is going to go. At DraftKings Sportsbook, 97% and 96% of the handle and tickets are on the 49ers, respectively. Even on the moneyline, where you have to put significant money down to win anything back, the 49ers are public consensus on both handle (98%) and tickets (97%).

There are two ways to interpret this information. Either the sportsbooks are behind the curve and this line should be much higher, or this is a great opportunity to fade the public and cash in on the Jets. In fact, if you strongly believe in fading public plays, then this is your game.

As for the total points, the sharp money is on the under, but the general public is on the over. The under accounts for 71% of bets despite only accounting for 12% of the total cash put down on this market.

Jets vs. 49ers Prop Bets

Player prop markets have yet to come out on this game, but you can expect those to hit sportsbooks by the weekend. There are always a few team props worth a look before that though.

Total Points by Jets — First Half:

Over 7.5 (-106)

Under 7.5 (-132)

Total Points by 49ers — First Half:

Over 12.5 (-132)

Under 12.5 (-106)

Total Points by Jets — Game:

Over 16.5 (-137)

Under 16.5 (+106)

Total Points by 49ers — Game:

Over 24.5 (-104)

Under 24.5 (-125)