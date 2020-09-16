The Giants are looking to rebound against the Bears after a disappointing second half on Monday night. Here are the live odds, line, spread, and total on Giants vs. Bears for Week 2.

The Giants vs. Bears odds for Week 2 are set at Giants +5.5 and a total of 41.5. The Giants are moneyline underdogs at +210.

Giants vs. Bears Week 2 Live Odds

Spread

The Giants are 5.5-point underdogs for the second consecutive week. They weren’t able to cover that spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but Week 2 against the Bears might be a different story. Although Ben Roethlisberger didn’t look completely sharp in his first full game in over a year, he didn’t make costly mistakes.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looked fantastic in Week 1, but history would lead us to believe that he is still prone to silly mistakes.

Moneyline

The Giants are significant underdogs on the moneyline once again. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The Giants blew an early lead and let Pittsburgh’s pass rush make Daniel Jones miserable. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off of a thrilling comeback victory over the Lions.

Moreover, Khalil Mack is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Unless the Giants can make a significant (and quick) improvement along the offensive line, Jones will spend a good portion of Sunday running from Mack.

Total

Bettors have options on the total points for Giants vs. Bears. BetMGM Sportsbook has it set to 41.5, but it’s 42.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That provides options for bettors to grab the over-under at a number that works for them. If you’re looking for the over, grab it at 41.5, but if you want the under, take it at 42.5.

Given the way the Giants offensive line protected Jones in Week 1 and Trubisky’s historical inconsistency, it’s not hard to see why oddsmakers opted to go with a lower total.

Betting Trends & Public Splits

The public is split pretty evenly on Giants vs. Bears Week 2. The early betting splits show 48% of the spread handle and 53% of tickets on the Giants. New York is bringing in 64% of the moneyline handle, but that is to be expected when they are the underdogs. Bettors would have to place a decent-sized wager on the Bears for any kind of return on a Chicago win.

The early money is on the under and this might be causing a slight drop in the total points. DraftKings Sportsbook has already dropped the total points from 43 to 42.5. Keep an eye on that number as the week progresses.

Giants vs. Bears Prop Bets

Look for more Giants vs. Bears prop bets to pop up throughout the week, but here are some of the fun team props that DraftKings Sportsbook has listed right now.

Total Points by Giants — First Half:

Over 8.5 (-122)

Under 8.5 (-114)

Total Points by Bears — First Half:

Over 12.5 (-115)

Under 12.5 (-121)

Total Points by Giants — Game:

Over 17.5 (-114)

Under 17.5 (-114)

Total Points by Bears — Game:

Over 23.5 (-112)

Under 23.5 (-117)

