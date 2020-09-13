The New York Jets laid an egg in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. There weren’t many highlights from this stinker.

The Buffalo Bills let the New York Jets hang around in a game that they had no business being in. Gang Green came out flat, had no offensive flow, and only had a chance in the fourth quarter because of Buffalo’s mistakes.

This is not how you want to start a season.

The Jets only mustered three points in the first half and if not for a Josh Allen fumble in the red zone, they likely would have been held scoreless. The big play on the drive came on a nice throw from Sam Darnold to Le’Veon Bell. Unfortunately, the former All-Pro had to leave the game with a hamstring injury in the second half.

In the second half, the Jets had a moment where they looked like they might make a comeback. Jamison Crowder took a screen pass for 69 yards and a score. It was nice.

Jets showing a little bit of life. Jamison Crowder goes 69 yards for the score. Nice. pic.twitter.com/Nb6MkhQ8aC — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 13, 2020

But the highlights were few and far between for the Jets. Darnold didn’t look sharp and Adam Gase’s playcalling and game planning were atrocious. Most Jets fans will give Darnold some leeway and patience, but Gase’s performance on Sunday was unacceptable.

The Jets had no rhythm offensively and took way too many penalties. That’s on the coaching staff. Sure, we all knew that teams would come out a little rusty after no preseason games.

With that said, Gang Green’s performance was more than rust. It was an indictment on the entire coaching staff.

If you’re looking for a silver lining to this game, the defense stepped up in the second half and gave the offense a chance. The departure of Jamal Adams will definitely be felt, but Marcus Maye was phenomenal all game. He came into the game with half of a sack in his career but took down Josh Allen twice. He’s adjusting to his new role as the box safety nicely.

Allen made some questionable throws and coughed up the ball twice, but he was good. The third-year quarterback outplayed Darnold and threw for 300 yards for the first time in his career.

