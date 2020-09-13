Golden Tate is one of three New York Giants listed as questionable on the injury report in advance of Monday’s game against the Steelers.

After dealing with injuries throughout the summer, the New York Giants head into their season opener against the Steelers on Monday night a relatively healthy unit. Wide receiver Golden Tate, linebacker Tae Crowder, and tight end Leine Toilolo are listed on the injury report.

All three players are listed as questionable with hamstring injuries, which means they could be game-time decisions. Of the three players, Tate is the only starter and he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for over a week.

Prior to Saturday’s practice, head coach Joe Judge was asked about Tate’s availability for Monday night.

“He’s been working hard,” Judge said. “He’ll be with the trainers a little bit as far as getting treatment. We expect everybody to practice today. We’ll take a look at how they are coming out of practice today and make the decisions for the game.”

Tate did participate in practice on a limited basis, as did Crowder and Toilolo, but they’re all still listed as questionable.

The Steelers, on the other hand, will be without one of their best offensive linemen as five-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro has already been ruled out with a knee injury.

Expect Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to dial-up blitz schemes to take advantage of DeCastro’s absence, and apply pressure to Ben Roethlisberger. This will be Roethlisberger’s first live-action in almost a year. The Giants are hoping he comes out rusty and they can take advantage of that.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW