The New York Jets will be without a few key players when they travel north to play the Buffalo Bills Week 1.

The New York Jets released their injury report on Friday and there are a few big names listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Gang Green will be without rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstrings), rookie running back La’Mical Perine (ankle), quarterback Joe Flacco (neck), and Avery Williamson (hamstring).

In addition to these four, the Jets have two starters listed as questionable. Guard Alex Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. Safety and captain Marcus Maye was limited on Friday with a calf/ankle issue.

The Jets are going to need big games out of the rest of the wide receivers if they want to beat the Bills on the road. The good news is that Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder appear to be ready to go. Both receivers were full participants in practice all week.

As for the Bills, cornerback Josh Norman’s status is up in the air for Week 1. The former All-Pro is not nearly as good as he used to be, but he’s a veteran corner who is expected to start when healthy.

If he does play, look for the Jets to try and isolate Perriman on Norman. Perriman’s blazing speed is a tough matchup for the slow-footed cornerback and it’s an area Sam Darnold can look to exploit.

Injuries are a part of the game and Week 1 is no different.

