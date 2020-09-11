Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will be suspended for Game 3 after his dirty hit on New York Islanders center Brock Nelson.

The New York Islanders are going to be going up against a shorthanded Tampa Bay Lightning squad once again. The NHL handed down a one-game suspension to Alex Killorn for his dangerous hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 of the series.

“Well after Nelson releases the puck, Killorn approaches from behind and, having seen nothing but Nelson’s numbers for some time, delivers a forceful check to the defenseless Nelson, driving him dangerously into the boards,” says a narrated video, released by the DOPS to explain the ruling, via ESPN.

The Lightning forwards went headhunting again on Nelson later in the game but were not penalized for a clear cross-check in the back.

“I felt like I was getting hit quite a bit. You fight through it and get to your game,” Nelson said after Game 2.

Granted, the Isles were completely inept on the power play so it’s unlikely that another crack at it would have yielded a goal. New York was 0-for-4 on the powerplay and came up empty on a five-minute major and a five-on-three power play.

It’s do-or-die time for the Islanders. They blew Game 2 in epic fashion on Wednesday. Killorn was sent off for his hit on Nelson and two other Lightning forwards had to leave early with injuries. For almost two full periods, New York was skating with four lines while Tampa Bay had three. Still, the Lightning outskated the Isles for the majority of the game.

Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.

