The Jets and Bills will kick off Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. Here are the live odds, spread, and total for Jets vs. Bills.

The odds for Jets vs. Bills are currently set with a line of +6.5 for the Jets and a total of 39.5 points. The Jets are one of the bigger underdogs of the week with a moneyline of +240.

Jets vs. Bills Week 1 Live Odds

Spread

The Jets are significant underdogs in this one. The Bills are favored by nearly a touchdown and this line hasn’t seen too much movement since it opened in May.

The Bills are coming off of a playoff season and are seen as one of the favorites in the AFC East. Buffalo is in the hunt for a Super Bowl according to some sportsbooks. Although the Jets finished last season with a 6-2 record in the second half, most books don’t see New York as a legitimate contender this year.

Moneyline

Divisional games always tend to be a little wacky so seeing the Bills as such significant favorites is a little strange. After all, the Jets are 2-0 in their last to trips to Orchard Park.

There is value on the moneyline for the Jets at +240. It won’t take a massive wager to win some money if the Jets can make it three years in a row. The Bills are heavy favorites at -286 so it will take a sizable wager for that bet to make sense.

Total Points

The total points are set to 39.5 and that’s about as low as you’ll find any NFL game. Sportsbooks are projecting this one to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out type game. Without a preseason to get players up to game speed, it won’t be surprising to see offenses struggle out of the gate.

The Jets and Bills ranked near the bottom of the NFL in scoring last season. The Jets were 31st with an average of 17.2 points per game while Buffalo finished 23rd (19.6). If last year is any indication, the under looks like a safe bet.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IN, WV, CO

Special offer: Get the Chiefs at +101(!) Week 1 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Betting Trends & Public Splits

This line really hasn’t moved too much since it opened in May. The Jets were 6.5-point underdogs back then and although the moneyline has seen some minor shifts here and there, these odds have remained relatively steady.

In terms of the spread line, most of the bets are on the Bills, but the money is coming in heavy on the Jets. Week 1 betting splits show that only 32% of tickets are on the Jets, but they account for 79% of the money. That tells us that most of the sharp money is on the Jets to cover the spread on the road.

Jets vs. Bills Prop Bets

There are a bunch of team and game props out on the Jets vs. Bills with intriguing odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Player props should come out as Sunday draws nearer. Here’s one of our favorite game props on the board right now

First to score:

Bills Touchdown (+163)

Bills Field Goal (+260)

Jets Touchdown (+290)

Jets Field Goal (+430)

Bills Safety (+7500)

Jets Safety (+7500)

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW