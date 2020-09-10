The Giants and Steelers will open their seasons on Monday night of Week 1. Here are the live odds, spread, and total for Giants vs. Steelers.

The odds for Giants vs. Steelers Week 1 game are currently set with a line of Giants +5.5 and a total of 47.5. The Giants are significant moneyline underdogs at +205.

Giants vs. Steelers Week 1 Live Odds

Spread

The Giants are currently sitting at +5.5 (-105), but this line has gone as high as +6 at some sportsbooks. That is a significant difference considering two field goals will cover the current line of +5.5, but would be a push on +6.

The Steelers are coming into 2020 after a disappointing 8-8 finish in 2019. Having Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of last season should help. But the Giants have young offensive weapons like Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and Darius Slayton who should be able to hang around with the more experienced Steelers.

Moneyline

The Steelers are significant favorites on the moneyline. Pittsburgh is currently -222 while the Giants are +205.

For reference, this means you have to bet $222 on the Steelers to win $100. On the flip side, if you bet $100 on the Giants, you can net a profit of $205. Obviously, you don’t need to bet that much cash on the moneyline for either team. The $100 mark is more of a reference point for risk and payouts.

Total Points

The over-under is set at 47.5 points which seems pretty fair all things considered. These two teams could light it up if Big Ben and Jones are in rhythm to start the season. However, without any preseason games it’s hard to know what to expect from either side.

Roethlisberger will be nearly a year removed from his last game and Jones is prone to turnovers in crucial spots. There are a lot of unknown factors and variables that could seriously impact the over-under in this game.

Betting Trends & Public Splits

The money is trending towards Pittsburgh so far and the line movement is indicative of that fact. The Giants opened as 3.5-point underdogs, but they are all the way up to +5.5 now and has gone as high as +6. Over 75% of all tickets placed and 61% of the money in on this matchup are on the Steelers.

Likewise, bettors are favoring the under, with 86% of bettors on the under on the points.

Keep an eye on this page for updated splits and trends as Monday night’s matchup between the Giants and Steelers inches closer.

Giants vs. Steelers Prop Bets

There are tons of Giants vs. Steelers game props available at DraftKings Sportsbook. First scoring play is one of the most fun props to bet and there is the potential for a big payday if you pick right.

First to score:

Steelers Touchdown (+160)

Giants Touchdown (+240)

Steelers Field Goal (+320)

Giants Field Goal (+450)

Giants Safety (+8000)

Steelers Safety (+8000)

Other prop bets available include winning margin, kicking props, touchdown props, first to listed points and much, much more.

