The New York Jets name team captains with a few no-brainers, like Sam Darnold and Marcus Maye, and a few surprises.

The New York Jets are making it official. They announced team captains on Wednesday that include Sam Darnold and George Fant for the offense, Steve McLendon and Marcus Maye for the defense, and Matthias Farley on special teams.

Head coach Adam Gase announced the five players who will take on this leadership role this season.

Adam Gase announces #Jets captains: Sam Darnold, George Fant, Steve McLendon, Marcus Maye and Matthias Farley. ***There goes my guy Farley again with his ST leadership. Boyer loves him. — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) September 9, 2020

Darnold and Maye are no-brainers. Despite the fact that Darnold is still a young pup, he’s entering year three and needs to be a commanding presence in the huddle. Running back Le’Veon Bell talked about Darnold’s new presence earlier in training camp.

Maye is another one that makes complete sense. He’s entering year four on the Jets and is the leader of the defense now that Jamal Adams is finally gone. He’ll be the quarterback of the defense with Adams gone.

Fant is a bit of a surprise considering this is his first year on the roster and he’s going to be a full-time starter after serving as a swing tackle for the Seattle Seahawks last season. Gase referenced Fant’s mentoring of first-round pick Mekhi Becton as an example of his leadership skills.

Adam Gase says he has had been super impressed with how T George Fant handles his business day-in and day-out. Cites his professionalism and the way Fant has helped rookie T Mekhi Becton. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) September 9, 2020

McLendon is a veteran’s veteran. He’s entering his 11th year in the NFL so he’s seen it all. Farley is a veteran special teamer who seems to have the love and respect of special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, according to Jets X Factor’s Robby Sabo.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW