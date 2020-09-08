These six players will be the New York Giants’ captains for the upcoming 2020 campaign. One is a returning captain while the rest are new.

With their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers right around the corner — six days to be exact — the New York Giants have finally named their team captains for the 2020 season. Of these six players, one is a returning captain while five are new.

Running back Saquon Barkley enters his second season as a team captain, while Dalvin Tomlinson, Blake Martinez, Daniel Jones, Jabrill Peppers, and Nate Ebner are taking on this team’s highly crucial responsibility for the first time.

Of the captains, two are new to the organization. The Giants signed Martinez and Ebner this past offseason, with the former set to start for Patrick Graham’s defensive unit after a solid tenure in Green Bay.

Everyone knew Jones would receive the honor considering he’ll now be the franchise’s leader amid Eli Manning’s retirement, but the team voting for Tomlinson is something the fans should truly appreciate. Last year, the young defensive lineman was one of the top talents on this entire defensive unit, having racked up 49 combined tackles, a career-high nine quarterback hits, and a career-high 3.5 sacks.

Tomlinson’s stat line was significantly productive and his controversy-free leadership has obviously struck a chord with his teammates.

Peppers is a good choice as well, given his upbeat demeanor and ability to bring that notable energy. Entering his second year with the team, Peppers will be looking to consistently remain healthy. He suffered a transverse process fracture in 2019, an injury that caused him to miss the final five games of the season.