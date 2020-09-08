New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the favorites to win the 2020 NFL rushing title and bettors are going all-in on him.

Sports bettors are confident that Saquon Barkley will have a bounce-back year in 2020 after an injury slowed the New York Giants star down in 2019. Despite missing three games last year, Barkley finished with another 1,000-yard season and nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

So far, DraftKings Sportsbook bettors are heavily favoring Barkley to win the 2020 NFL rushing title. As of Tuesday morning, Barkley accounts for 25% of the total handle and 21% of all tickets placed on this market. Total handle just means the total amount of cash wagered on a particular event.

This would be a first for the superstar back, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising. He’s listed as the fourth favorite and narrowly missed out on winning the rushing title during his rookie season.

Although Barkley does much of his work catching passes out of the backfield, the Giants are going to need a strong run game to give Daniel Jones some breathing room. Barkley’s backups are Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman Jr., but we can expect the Penn State product to receive the lion’s share of the carries.

General manager Dave Gettleman made improving the offensive line a priority in the offseason by drafting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Barkley’s NFC East rival Ezekiel Elliott is among the leaders with Derrick Henry slightly ahead of him.

2020 NFL Rushing Title Odds & Splits

Handle Rank Player Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 Saquon Barkley +900 25% 21% 2 Derrick Henry +700 14% 7% 3 Ezekiel Elliott +800 10% 9% 4 Josh Jacobs +1400 10% 12% 5 Jonathan Taylor +5000 8% 6% 6 Nick Chubb +800 6% 5% 7 Dalvin Cook +1400 4% 7% 8 James Connor +4000 3% 3% 9 Kenyan Drake +2000 3% 3% 10 Christian McCaffrey +1100 2% 6%

