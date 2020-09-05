Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard believes Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will step up his game next season.

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard continues to praise Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert. On Thursday night, Lillard partook in a Q&A with the fans on Twitter.

A fan asked Lillard which NBA player he believes will “make a leap” next season and Lillard dropped LeVert’s name.

Ima go with Caris Levert or Lonzo Ball https://t.co/eeHkuioZuN — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

LeVert, as well as the Nets fanbase, must be excited to hear a player as great as Lillard express such feelings of confidence in the Brooklyn youngster. However, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.

On Aug. 13, the Trail Blazers took on the Nets with the goal of qualifying for the playoffs. Portland ended up winning 134-133, but LeVert was excellent, as he had been throughout his time in the bubble. That caught Lillard’s eye.

In his postgame interview, Lillard said, “Caris LeVert is cold…He’s a great player, so he’s going to find a way to be effective… he lived in the paint. He finished, he made tough shots. He was crafty, he was creative all night”.

It’s become quite clear that Lillard thinks very highly of LeVert.

LeVert was named to the “All-Bubble” second team, after averaging 25 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in six seeding games. If the world didn’t know about LeVert before the bubble, that changed quickly.

He’s proven that he at least deserves to be given a chance to earn the title of “Brooklyn’s third star,” and words of admiration from the likes of Lillard back that up.

We’ll have to wait and see if Lillard’s prediction manifests. If it does, the Nets are going to be a serious, serious problem.

