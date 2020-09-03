Coaches and former players around the NBA are reacting to Steve Nash taking his first coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s official—Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. This move comes as a total surprise to most of the NBA and there were no rumors of this happening before the news broke. There weren’t even the faintest of rumblings that Nash was interested in taking a coaching job.

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said in a press release. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

As the news broke, the NBA, including Spencer Dinwiddie took to Twitter to react to the hire.

Just to expand upon this since I was having a little fun. I love the Steve Nash hire. So much of coaching at this level is being a psychologist I think Caris is the third star so that’d mean 4 rockstars in the building Further roster construction will be interesting. https://t.co/a81mdwgdIw — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 3, 2020

STEVE NASH to the @BrooklynNets 😳 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Derek Fisher, Jason Kidd all got jobs right away because of 20 years of HIGH LEVEL BBall IQ. Please don’t question Steve Nash’s hire or make this about anything else. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Soooo Steve Nash is the new head coach of the @BrooklynNets … glad I have my season tickets. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

Congratulations to my friend @SteveNash on becoming the new head coach of the @BrooklynNets. Wishing you and the Nets franchise all the best! https://t.co/WBOYIHvhwl — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) September 3, 2020

Thank you for all your work and wisdom over the years. Best of luck, @SteveNash 👏 pic.twitter.com/aF8WpSJ7Bm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 3, 2020

Coach Nash has a good ring to it! Congrats @SteveNash! pic.twitter.com/TjpUGreBE8 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 3, 2020

ESPN personality and former NBA player Jay Williams expanded on the hire earlier on Thursday. Although some are skeptical of Nash’s coaching experience, or lack thereof, Williams believes this is the right hire.

MASSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Steve Nash has been hired to be the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, per @wojespn. @RealJayWilliams explains why he LOVES this move. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/KIGFyd01UG — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) September 3, 2020

“Obviously, I do ‘The Boardroom’ with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, who oversees all of Kevin’s businesses. Steve was on ‘The Boardroom’ a year ago and we were all in the room. Kevin and Steve an incredible relationship,” Williams explained.

“Look the reality comes down to who ultimately will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trust. They had to put their stamp on this relationship in order for it to come to fruition. I originally thought this was going to be Ty Lue’s job to lose, but ultimately, I like the Steve Nash hire.”