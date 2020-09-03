SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Steve Nash poses for a portrait at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Coaches and former players around the NBA are reacting to Steve Nash taking his first coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s officialSteve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. This move comes as a total surprise to most of the NBA and there were no rumors of this happening before the news broke. There weren’t even the faintest of rumblings that Nash was interested in taking a coaching job.

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said in a press release. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

As the news broke, the NBA, including Spencer Dinwiddie took to Twitter to react to the hire.

ESPN personality and former NBA player Jay Williams expanded on the hire earlier on Thursday. Although some are skeptical of Nash’s coaching experience, or lack thereof, Williams believes this is the right hire.

“Obviously, I do ‘The Boardroom’ with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, who oversees all of Kevin’s businesses. Steve was on ‘The Boardroom’ a year ago and we were all in the room. Kevin and Steve an incredible relationship,” Williams explained.

“Look the reality comes down to who ultimately will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trust. They had to put their stamp on this relationship in order for it to come to fruition. I originally thought this was going to be Ty Lue’s job to lose, but ultimately, I like the Steve Nash hire.”

