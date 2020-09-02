New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis has been described as a grinder by anyone who’s worked with him. He’s taking that mentality to the NFL.

The first thing young NFL stars do when they become millionaires is buy houses, cars, jewelry, or other such luxury items for themselves and their families. Not Ashtyn Davis. According to Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets rookie safety doesn’t even own a car.

forgot that earlier today ashtyn davis told us that he doesn't have a car and walks or takes shuttles to get around. facility is about a 15 minute walk from where he's staying. also said he doesn't really have any hobbies now. "just been diving into football." true grinder. — charles (#1 summer allergy hater) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 2, 2020

Davis prefers to walk to practice or take the bus. He lives 15 minutes away from the facility, so it makes sense. It’s clear he only has one thing on his mind right now—football.

He doesn’t care about buying a house or a car, adjusting to life on the east coast, or finding an escape from his daily job. No, the only thing on his mind of the game of football.

This gels with everything that’s been reported about Davis. A walk-on at Cal who grinds out everything he does. Whether that’s playing cornerback, switching to safety, playing special teams, or even joining the track team just to improve as a football player. Davis is willing to do whatever it takes to improve his team.

If that means putting off making his life a little easier just so he can put 100% of his attention on football, that’s what he’ll do. That’s why defensive coordinator Gregg Williams loves him, saying “I love those kind of guys… that have to prove themselves. He carries himself with a nice healthy chip on his shoulder… He works extremely hard.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas had a first-round grade on Ashtyn Davis and it’s easy to see why. Despite being a rookie, Davis has the mentality of a 10-year veteran. That character is exactly what Douglas has talked about looking for in his locker room. It’s why Douglas drafted five former team captains in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis has been one of the stars in camp, and if he continues to grind as he has been he could be a star in the NFL.