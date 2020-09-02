After nursing a hamstring injury for most of camp, New York Jets rookie Denzel Mims says he will “most definitely” be ready for Week 1.

The New York Jets haven’t had much of a chance to see Denzel Mims in action so far in training camp, but things are looking up. He’s back on the field following a hamstring issue and he’s confident that he’s put that injury behind him.

When asked if he’ll be ready for Week 1, Mims didn’t mince his words.

Does Denzel Mims feel like he'll be ready for Week 1? "Most definitely." #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) September 2, 2020

Denzel Mims says he'll be ready to go Week 1. pic.twitter.com/VBIRMfZmvj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 2, 2020

“I wasn’t too worried about that,” Mims said when asked about his hamstring. “I’m just trying to do everything the right way and do everything they tell me to do.”

This is great news for the Jets, but it’s important to keep expectations in check. Although Mims is confident he’ll be available for Week 1, we shouldn’t expect major production from him.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, he didn’t have a rookie camp or optional team activities during the summer. And now that he’s missed such a big portion of camp with his hamstring injury, it would be silly to expect him to come in and immediately live up to his expectations as a second-round draft pick.

Instead, it’s likely to be a slow build for the Baylor product. Developing chemistry with Sam Darnold, familiarizing himself with the playbook, and adjusting to the speed of the NFL doesn’t happen overnight.

With all the wide receiver problems the Jets have had so far in training camp, the confidence of Mims is encouraging, but we shouldn’t expect him to be a No. 1 option for Darnold right out of the gate.