On Wednesday, the New York Giants re-signed a familiar face in center Jon Halapio and added wide receiver Johnny Holton.

The New York Giants brought back a familiar face on Wednesday as they agreed on a deal for center Jon Halapio. The terms of the deal have yet to be revealed.

Halapio was the team’s starting center entering each of the last two seasons, although injuries put an abrupt end to both of those seasons.

In 2018, a broken leg he suffered in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys put an end to his season. He started 15 games last season with the exception of a Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets. In the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, he tore his Achilles tendon.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Halapio has spent the last eight months rehabbing, and the Giants obviously feel he’s back to 100%.

Halapio is in the mix to possibly be the starting center again, although he’s joining the competition late. He will compete with Nick Gates, who seems to have the inside track to be the starter, and Spencer Pulley.

The Giants made another move on Wednesday as they signed wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Holton spent his first three NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders and last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played in 48 regular-season games with four starts and has 14 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, Holton played in all 16 games with a career-high three starts for the Steelers. He caught three passes for 21 yards.

Holton’s most productive season was 2017 when he had nine receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns, including a career-long 64-yarder at Denver. He caught a season-high three passes for 39 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, vs. the Giants on Dec. 3.