The newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss Joe Judge’s in-practice intensity and give a recap of the New York Giants’ Blue-White scrimmage.

Many are criticizing Joe Judge‘s in-practice intensity as the rookie head coach of the New York Giants while others are supporting him. The funny thing is, there’s seemingly a huge distinction between the two groups, and the Wide Right Podcast is here to discuss it.

Episode No. 31 will talk about why Judge’s intensity is a benefit for this ballclub, an organization that’s needed that quality from a head coach for quite some time. Ben McAdoo wasn’t really intense and neither was Pat Shurmur, which proved to be an issue.

We’ll also discuss the injuries to rookie safety Xavier McKinney and inside linebacker David Mayo. McKinney recently fractured his foot and could be sidelined for around 10-12 weeks, which would force him to miss much of his inaugural season in the NFL. Mayo, who tore his meniscus, is only slated to be out a few weeks and the team may be able to get him back for the Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Nonetheless, his exact return is still up in the air.

And finally, we’ll talk about the team’s recent Blue-White scrimmage, which was held at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 28 and (briefly) televised on Saturday, Aug. 29. Some players really stood out, especially third-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, who was able to reach the backfield and “sack” the quarterback a number of times. “Sack” is in quotes due to the fact that the referees would blow the play dead before the defender even had a chance to bring the quarterback to the ground.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.