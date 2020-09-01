If you didn’t love rookie New York Giants head coach Joe Judge at first, you’ll certainly have a soft spot for him after watching this video.

Remember when Joe Judge‘s in-practice antics were going to be a “problem?” Well, think again, because it seems this New York Giants team fully supports what its rookie head coach is about.

On Tuesday, the Giants concluded their training camp practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center with a muddy fumble drill. Basically, players needed to dive on loose footballs in a wet, muddy patch of grass, a fun drill that was to surge the momentum towards the end of the session.

But what really initiated a spark was the players chanting for the 38-year-old Judge to take part in the drill. After making sure someone held his belongings, Judge ultimately caved and slid on the wet grass to recover the loose ball, causing the players to express their upbeat emotions.

Joe Judge getting down and dirty in practice! pic.twitter.com/rCKfC7rvGA — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 1, 2020

Fourth-year defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is shown spraying his new head coach with the hose, as the rest of the players gathered around in excitement.

It’s funny how just a short time ago, some were calling for players to revolt against Judge, a coach who was making — and still is making — players and assistant coaches run laps after in-practice mistakes. It was almost as if critics thought these players would have a problem with Judge and the way he conducted himself on the field.

But after watching this video, you can declare that narrative dead. These players seemingly love this guy already, and this intensity will hopefully translate to wins when the regular season commences.