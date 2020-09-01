Four New York Giants left Monday’s practice with injuries including wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker Blake Martinez.

With cut day quickly approaching, the New York Giants were back in pads for Monday’s practice as players try to leave a final impression with the coaching staff to ensure their spot on the roster.

Unfortunately for head coach Joe Judge, wide receiver Golden Tate, inside linebacker Blake Martinez, defensive tackle RJ McIntosh, and safety Montre Hartage all left practice early with injuries.

Tate appeared to have sustained an injury to his right hamstring as he attempted to catch a deep pass thrown by Daniel Jones. Martinez left practice with an undisclosed injury, McIntosh suffered either a left ankle or left foot injury, and Hartage appeared to tweak his hamstring while covering Saquon Barkley on a deep pass thrown by Jones.

#NYG Golden Tate left practice with what could have been a hamstring. Blake Martinez, who had been out with an undisclosed injury (per Joe Judge), did not finish practice today. RJ McIntosh was injured (possibly foot/ankle). Judge talked before practice so we may not get updates. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 31, 2020

Injuries have plagued the Giants all summer as they’ve seldom had their projected starting defense on the field together during training camp. We should have an update on these injuries following the Giants practice on Tuesday, as the hope is none of the players will miss the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept.14.

In other news four players will work out for the Giants on Tuesday in center Jon Halapio, receivers Jaron Brown and Johnny Holton, and quarterback Jalen McClendon.

This actually did not happen yet. Tomorrow. Was on today's transaction wire though. https://t.co/7zTAY10DJa — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2020

Halapio started 15 games for the Giants last season before tearing his Achilles. The belief is after rehabbing vigorously, he’s back to 100%. As of right now, it seems as if Nick Gates is poised to be the starter, but that could change by the season opener if Halapio is signed. Gates and Jones had a fumbled exchange during Monday’s practice session.

The Giants will practice again on Tuesday and Wednesday before their final scrimmage on Thursday.