NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon listen to manager Mickey Callaway speak during a press conference before the game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on May 20, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After leaked video appeared to show Brodie Van Wagenen criticizing Rob Manfred, the owners of the New York Mets had to get involved.

The New York Mets are a mess right now. On a night that should have put social justice issues at the forefront, organizational dysfunction ends up ruling the day.

In a video that was posted to the official Mets website and picked up by a fan, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen appeared to be criticizing commissioner Rob Manfred for suggesting the team pull a ridiculous stunt prior to Thursday night’s game. Van Wagenen walked back his comments to say that he wasn’t criticizing Manfred, but was instead talking about Jeff Wilpon.

Later on Thursday night, the Wilpons would release statements ripping their general manager for what he said on the hot mic. To add insult to injury, both Fred and Jeff Wilpon misspelled Brodie’s first name as “Brody.” Was this an intentional dig at the GM? We may never know, but it’s not a great look for the organization, nonetheless.

