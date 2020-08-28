After leaked video appeared to show Brodie Van Wagenen criticizing Rob Manfred, the owners of the New York Mets had to get involved.

The New York Mets are a mess right now. On a night that should have put social justice issues at the forefront, organizational dysfunction ends up ruling the day.

In a video that was posted to the official Mets website and picked up by a fan, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen appeared to be criticizing commissioner Rob Manfred for suggesting the team pull a ridiculous stunt prior to Thursday night’s game. Van Wagenen walked back his comments to say that he wasn’t criticizing Manfred, but was instead talking about Jeff Wilpon.

Later on Thursday night, the Wilpons would release statements ripping their general manager for what he said on the hot mic. To add insult to injury, both Fred and Jeff Wilpon misspelled Brodie’s first name as “Brody.” Was this an intentional dig at the GM? We may never know, but it’s not a great look for the organization, nonetheless.

Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon have released separate statements about the Manfred/Van Wagenen dustup. Both statements misspell Van Wagenen’s first name: “Brody’s misunderstanding of a private conversation was and is inexcusable.” pic.twitter.com/0C6lrqaX67 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 28, 2020