New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is critical of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s reaction to teams postponing games.

The New York Mets were having a discussion about whether or not to play Thursday night. They seemed to make the decision to postpone the game, as long as the Miami Marlins agreed. MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred weren’t having any of that.

A video of Brodie Van Wagenen and a MLB representative discussing alternate solutions leaked and it’s not a good look for MLB.

Full transcript of the video: pic.twitter.com/me5s6xpbXv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

MLB wanted the Mets to make a symbolic display by leaving the field for an hour before coming back to play rather than postponing the game. Van Wagenen wasn’t having it. In response, he said, “He (Rob Manfred) just doesn’t get it.”

In the end, MLB got their way. The Mets and the Marlins are reportedly going to play Thursday night at their scheduled time.

This is the last thing MLB needed. Multiple games have already been postponed, five to be exact, but MLB clearly wanted the Mets to play. This pressure was clearly felt as the team is going to take the field.

This comes one night after Mets left fielder Dom Smith gave a heartfelt and emotion press conference. He was in tears as he said, “I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care.”

"I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care" – An emotional Dom Smith describes the most of difficult part of the last few months for him pic.twitter.com/DLyptwKPUp — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2020

Well, Rob Manfred’s actions seem to prove what Smith feared. MLB doesn’t care about creating a unified front to protest racism and violence. That’s disappointing and unfair to the players.

UPDATE

Brodie Van Wagenen released a statement saying that the idea to stage a walk-off and then play at 8:10 p.m. was Jeff Wilpon’s idea, not Rob Manfred’s.

Breaking: Brodie Van Wagenen says in a statement that the Mets and Marlins walking off the field and playing at 8:10 p.m. was Jeff Wilpon's idea, not Rob Manfred's. pic.twitter.com/ZIq7mzLIAW — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 27, 2020

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW