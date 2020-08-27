The New York Mets and Miami Marlins observed a 42-second moment of silence before walking off the field on Thursday night.

The New York Mets are not playing baseball on Thursday night. After a video leaked of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen ripping MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the Mets decided to make a statement.

The team took the field to observe a 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson. They walked off the field in solidarity with the rest of professional sports leagues in America. Professional athletes in America are standing up in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

They left a Black Lives Matter shirt over home plate before walking off the field in complete and total solidarity.

Dom Smith‘s comments from Wednesday night have made a serious impact around baseball. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman cited Smith’s comments as a reason why the Phillies postponed their game against the Washington Nationals.

"The most difficult part is to see people still don't care. … Being a Black man in America, it's not easy." The Mets' Dominic Smith with a powerful postgame press conference after Wednesday's game. pic.twitter.com/qnl23vTr28 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020

“I’ve been very emotional just to kind of see this continuously happen,” Smith said before pausing for a moment. “It was a long day for me so. I kind of wasn’t there mentally, but we’ll be alright.”

“I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care,” Smith continued. “For this to continuously happen, I mean it just shows the hate in people’s heart. That just sucks, you know? Being a black man in America is not easy. Like I said, I wasn’t there today, but I’ll bounce back. I’ll be fine.”

