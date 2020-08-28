Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones are looking to lead the Jets and Giants back to prominence. What do the betting odds say about their chances?

The New York Jets and New York Giants are coming into the 2020 NFL season with measured expectations. Both teams have young quarterbacks who have looked great at times, but inconsistent in spots. Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones are the faces of their respective franchises, but where do they stack up when it comes to betting odds?

Here are their odds on various future markets via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Daniel Jones vs. Sam Darnold QB Comparison

Daniel Jones Market Sam Darnold +6600 MVP +8000 +10000 Offensive POY +12500 +3000 Most Passing Yards +4000 +2500 Most Passing TDs +5000 Over 3800.5 Yards (-110) O/U Yards Over 3600.5 Yards (-110) Under 3800.5 Yards (-110) Under 3600.5 Yards (-110) Over 25.5 TDs (-110) O/U TDs Over 22.5 TDs (-110) Under 25.5 TDs (-110) Under 22.5 TDs (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers show more confidence in Jones than Darnold, but both are longshots to bring home the MVP or Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. To put these odds in perspective, Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to win MVP at +775.

(Aside: +775 odds means that a bet of $100 will net a profit of $775. On the flip side, -110 odds means you must place a bet of $110 to net a profit of $100.)

If you’re looking for safer plays on Jones and Darnold, look to the over/unders on yards and touchdowns. In 13 games last season, Darnold finished with 19 touchdowns. If he stays healthy for a full 16 games in 2020, he could definitely cash his over on touchdowns.

For Jones, the over on his yardage is a decent play for bettors. In 12 starts during his rookie season, Jones threw for over 3,000 yards despite having a battered and bruised wide receiving corps for much of the year. If his receivers can stay healthy in 2020, Jones could put up a ton of yards under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Le’Veon Bell vs. Saquon Barkley RB Comparison

Le’Veon Bell Market Saquon Barkley +15000 MVP +6600 +10000 OPOY +3300 +5000 Most Rushing TD’s +900 +3300 Most Rushing Yards +900 Off The Board O/U Rushing TD’s Over 9 TDs (-110) Off The Board Under 9 TDs (-110) Over 800.5 (-110) O/U Rushing Yards Over 1200.5 (-106) Under 800.5 (-110) Under 1200.5 (-117)

The quarterbacks aren’t the only guys on the Jets and Giants worth comparing. Le’Veon Bell and Saquon Barkley are two of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL.

Although Bell’s first season with the Jets didn’t go as planned, there’s still value to be had on the two-time All-Pro. He’s a longshot to win any awards, but his over on rushing yards looks awfully juicy. Last season was the worst of Bell’s career and he still rushed for 789 yards.

Although he might see a lightened workload with the additions of Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine, he should see an uptick in yards per carry due to the improvement of the offensive line. Over 800.5 yards seems like a no-brainer.

Barkley is more of a sneaky pick to win Offensive Player of the Year. If he stays healthy and returns to the form he displayed during his rookie season, he is a definite possibility to take home some hardware. It’s easy to forget that Barkley scored 15 total touchdowns and led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028) as a rookie.

Jets & Giants Team Futures

Giants Market Jets +8000 To Win Super Bowl +8000 +4000 To Win Conference +4000 +1000 To Win Division +850 +8000 To Win Most Games +8000 +1200 To Win Least Games +1100 +1550 NY Team to Win Super Bowl +1550

Once again, the Giants and Jets are longshots to cash any team futures this season. But there is potential for big money for New Yorkers who want to put a little bit of scratch on their favorite team.

A $100 parlay on the Jets and Giants to win their conferences and meet in the Super Bowl would net $168,000. Hey, if something that crazy was ever going to happen, 2020 might be the year!

