The New York Giants added depth to the running back position on Thursday by signing former University of South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster.

Last year, the six-foot, 222-pound Feaster was a graduate transfer for the University of South Carolina after spending time with Clemson from 2016-18. He led the Gamecocks in rushing in 2019, having gained 672 yards on 124 carries with five touchdowns.

In four collegiate seasons, Feaster rushed for 2,002 yards on 346 carries and additionally notched 20 touchdowns on the ground. He also proved he can be a playmaker catching passes out of the backfield, having reeled in 40 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Feaster became available after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him on Aug. 8. Jacksonville signed him as an undrafted free agent on April 27.

He’ll join a deep and talented backfield that includes superstar Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, and Wayne Gallman.

Expect Feaster to mostly be a special teams guy if he makes the team. With the versatility and sheer talent Barkley possesses, it’ll be difficult for any of the aforementioned backups to find significant playing time on the offensive side of the ball, barring another injury to Saquon.

To make room for Feaster, the Giants waived wide receiver Tony Brown. Big Blue signed Brown on Aug. 1, just one day after the Cleveland Browns released him.

New York will hold its Blue and White scrimmage Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.