The New York Giants have several young wide receivers who have had an impressive showing at training camp.

In addition to Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate, the New York Giants have several talented receivers who are trying to impress the coaching staff and earn a roster spot.

These receivers include Austin Mack, C.J Board, Binjimen Victor, Alex Bachman, and David Sills. Of the receivers mentioned, Sills has been the most impressive thus far in camp.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pounder was a standout receiver at West Virginia University from 2015-18 and caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“David Sills has done a really good job. He’s a really smart guy, he’s working hard,” Giants WRs coach Tyke Tolbert said on Monday. “He’ll go in there and play all of the positions. I told you guys the other day, he’s a rep stealer. He has his reps, he’s going to go in and run his reps, then he’ll steal some other reps. If he sees guys running down the field, he’ll jump in there and say ‘I got them, I got them.’ I like that about him. He jumps in there, doesn’t matter what position it is. He goes in there and plays and executes his assignments.”

Giants wide receivers going through their individual drills. pic.twitter.com/4iakkj7zJp — Jason Leach (@JasonKLeach) August 24, 2020

Tolbert is one of the best receivers coaches in the league and that is one of the reasons why he was retained from the Pat Shurmur regime. He received a ton of credit for the development of Darius Slayton last season as a rookie. Now he’s hopeful that another one of his young receivers can breakout in the same fashion.

Tolbert was also asked, what has stood out about Board and Mack so far in camp.

“Well, I think the thing with C.J. is immediately his feet. He has speed. He really has speed off the ball, he’s really fast, sudden out of his breaks. He has a little bit of experience in the league too. The thing with Austin Mack is his knowledge. That’s for all those rookies.”

“Those guys came in the spring and really learned the offense,” Tolbert continued. “Austin Mack’s a super smart guy. He can play any position. He’s a tough guy, he’s a physical guy, he’s very dependable. That’s the thing that stands out with him to me.”

With Slayton unable to practice on Monday, each of the receivers got additional reps at practice. Bachman caught a deep pass from Daniel Jones down the right sideline in what was a “play of the day” candidate.

The additional reps in practice are paramount for the young receivers. They have to make the most out of their opportunities, especially without the benefit of the preseason.

There’s a ton of potential on the offense as they have one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley, and a promising young quarterback in Jones. But do they have enough playmakers in the receiving corps to really take off as an offense?

“Yes, I do,” Tolbert responded when asked if there are enough playmakers at receiver. “Weapons are an opinion of one person, but I think all these guys are NFL football players and they’re all here for a reason. It’s up to us to coach them up to get them to play the best within the system that we possibly can.

“Do I believe we have enough weapons? Yes. Everybody is always looking for the biggest, strongest, fastest guy, but that doesn’t necessarily fit the system that you’re running. I think these guys fit perfectly for what we’re running. We expect a lot from them and we’ll build up a lot of them.”

The Giants receivers will look to have another strong outing at practice on Tuesday.

