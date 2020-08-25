After missing eight games last season, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram feels blessed to be healthy and back with his teammates.

Several New York Giants have been shining so far in training camp. One of those players is fourth-year tight end Evan Engram, who is the team’s most dynamic pass-catcher.

He has received high praise from his new head coach Joe Judge on his work ethic.

“Evan is a guy who comes out every day and he really empties his tank,” Judge told reporters. “He focuses on what he has to do that day and what the focus of practice is. He does everything he can within his role to get better. I think there is tape in the past on what he has been able to do, and he’s demonstrated throughout training camp a level of improvement and upside. He’s definitely somebody who has been a pleasure to coach every day and I’m glad we get to work with him.”

For Judge to give Engram that high praise not only shows how committed Engram is to do whatever it takes to win, but it highlights his leadership qualities.

With Jason Garrett now the offensive coordinator, Engram has the potential to have the best season of his career—if he can stay healthy. Staying on the field has been the biggest issue for Engram throughout his career.

In three seasons, he has missed a total of 14 games. A foot injury that he suffered in a Week 9 loss to the Cowboys in 2019 would require surgery and put an end to his season.

However, after rehabbing vigorously in the offseason, Engram is healthy and is making plays throughout training camp. He spoke on Monday on what it’s like to be back on the field.

“I just know I’m blessed to be healthy right now and to be back on the field with my guys. Like I said, each day is an opportunity to empty the tank. I’m not going to take that for granted.”

One of the areas in which Engram has improved on so far in camp is his blocking. In the past, his subpar run blocking has been a detriment to the offense. But what was once a weakness is now a strength, then Giants offense will be more potent and more physical.

Engram was asked about the different roles he brings to the Giants offense.

“I just try to show up each and every day and do what I’m asked. If that’s going to be physical in the run game, if that’s using my speed to get downfield and get open in the passing game, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m just coming in, finding ways to get better and do whatever I’m asked for the team.”

It’s clear the Giants coaching staff and the front office have faith in Engram and his ability. That’s why they picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, guaranteeing that, barring a trade, Engram will be with Big Blue throughout the 2021 season.

If he can manage to stay on the field for 16 games, not only would this enhance the Giant chances of having a winning season, but he could be in store for his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

