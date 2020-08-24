The New York Giants had one of their top targets in the passing game, Darius Slayton, miss training camp practice on Monday.

Are the New York Giants dealing with an injury scare involving one of their top wideouts?

On Monday, second-year man Darius Slayton missed the team’s training camp practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. He was, however, seen towards the conclusion of the practice working with trainers.

It’s unclear what the setback might be along with the legitimate severity. Rookie head coach Joe Judge didn’t provide much intel either, stating that “trainers are dealing with him” and additional information is to come, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

It’s not like Slayton has a history clear of injuries either. The 2019 fifth-round selection missed the first two games of his NFL career due to a lingering hamstring setback. He finally took the field in a regular-season matchup during last year’s Week 3 win over Tampa Bay and played in each of the team’s final 14 contests. Slayton ultimately finished the year with 48 receptions for a team-leading 740 yards and team-leading eight touchdowns.

The Giants are banking on a significant development from quarterback Daniel Jones in 2020, and having Slayton healthy would be beneficial for that potential scenario. Slayton and Jones built a successful rapport during the 2019 campaign, a season that was either individual’s first in the league.

The pair of offensive skill players connected for five touchdowns last year, including two in both the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions and Week 10 loss to the New York Jets.