The NFL’s COVID-19 testing program needs some work and the New York Jets are proof positive of that. The Jets were forced to cancel a Saturday walkthrough after 10 false-positive tests.

Jets coach Adam Gase on the 10 “false positive” COVID-19 tests that forced him to shut down the team’s Saturday walkthrough.

“We had just started our squad meeting (when) I was informed of it,” Adam Gase told reporters on Sunday. “Everything happened really fast as far as what was being told to us. Our guys did a great job as far as getting in touch with the league office, following all the right protocols, making sure we were doing all the right things. Our guys (they) jumped on it quick, as soon as we found out.”

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, “approximately” 10 teams had false positives. The NFL released a statement regarding the false-positive tests.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

This is a tough break for the Jets—who need all the practice time they can get—but it’s part of the reality of the 2020 season. Things could be much worse. After all, the Cleveland Browns are pausing all team activities and moving to virtual meetings after an outbreak of COVID-19.

Players, coaches, and support staff in Cleveland have tested positive and the team is now following its “Infectious Disease Emergency Response” plan. Again, the Jets caught a tough break by losing a day of walkthroughs, but it could be worse.