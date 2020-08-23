After the first week of padded practices, quarterback Daniel Jones reflects on how the New York Giants’ offense looks.

If the New York Giants are going to have success this season, they’re going to rely heavily on their second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Despite the fact there weren’t any OTAs or minicamp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the experience Jones had starting last season will be pivotal in his development and the team’s success this season.

Last week, the Giants practiced in pads for the first time this year, and they had an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday. Jones was asked what his impressions were of the offense so far in camp.

“There were some things that we need to correct, things we need to work on,” Jones told reporters. “I think that’s part of the process and the reason we are out there. I think like you said, as it went on and we got into some of the more play it out situations, I thought we got into a rhythm and made some plays.

“That was encouraging. I think we will continue to work through those things and continue to learn from them. Overall, I was encouraged by what we’re able to do, we were able to move the ball down the field and execute.”

As we all know, Jones has some huge shoes to fill with the retirement of Eli Manning. Not only is Jones entering his first season as the full-time starter, but he is now the face of the franchise.

Jones had an up-and-down first week of practice as he threw a pair of touchdowns and a couple of interceptions, including two to rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes. Jones was unfazed by his interceptions and answered a question about an interception he threw to Holmes on Friday.

“Just a poor decision there,” Jones admitted. “We had a double move called, a situation where I have to be smart with the ball and take care of it and make sure we get points. It was a bad decision and something to learn from. As we got going and got into more of the play-it-out situations where we were moving the ball down the field and executing a drive in a game, I thought we settled in on offense and started to play better.”

In addition to having a new head coach in Joe Judge and new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Jones has been working with a new center in Nick Gates. It’s not always easy transitioning and working with a new center, but so far Jones says the transition is going smoothly.

“We’re all learning the system, myself and Gates and the whole group. We are kind of learning it together and putting it together as a team, that’s kind of the process right now. It’s been good and I have enjoyed working with him. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone on the o-line and whoever we’ve had in there.”

The Giants will return back to the practice field on Sunday and they announced that they will have two special inside looks at the team’s Blue-White Scrimmage, airing Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET, and Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW