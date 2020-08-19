JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a play in the first half against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are said to be “deeply involved” in talks to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The New York Jets are in need of an edge rusher and Yannick Ngakoue fits the bill. According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Jets are “deeply involved” in talks to land the disgruntled star.

Lombardi is also reporting that the potential compensation is in the neighborhood of a second-round draft pick. If that’s the case, the Jets have more than enough draft capital to spare.

It’s worth noting that there are some conflicting reports here. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News is reporting that the Jets are not engaged in talks to acquire Ngakoue.

We’ll have to let this play out before we know exactly what to believe. If the Jets are secretly involved, it shows that general manager Joe Douglas is a smooth operator who knows how to run a tight ship.

 

