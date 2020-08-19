The New York Jets are said to be “deeply involved” in talks to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The New York Jets are in need of an edge rusher and Yannick Ngakoue fits the bill. According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Jets are “deeply involved” in talks to land the disgruntled star.

Lombardi is also reporting that the potential compensation is in the neighborhood of a second-round draft pick. If that’s the case, the Jets have more than enough draft capital to spare.

It’s worth noting that there are some conflicting reports here. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News is reporting that the Jets are not engaged in talks to acquire Ngakoue.

My understanding is that the Jets are not involved in discussions dealing with Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue as of now. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 19, 2020

We’ll have to let this play out before we know exactly what to believe. If the Jets are secretly involved, it shows that general manager Joe Douglas is a smooth operator who knows how to run a tight ship.

If true, there’s another topic at hand here, which is this… the overall sentiment is that the #Jets weren’t interested. That’s tremendous news, the idea that Joe Douglas could keep his interest contained in the NY marker. (Or, perhaps he recently changed his mind.) https://t.co/WqIc9yC0j3 — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 19, 2020

