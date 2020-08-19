The New York Jets need Quinnen Williams to become a star on the defensive line for the defense to truly flourish in 2020.

Quinnen Williams was solid during his rookie year, but the New York Jets are hoping he can take his game to the next level in year two. Williams plans on doing so.

Quinnen Williams just looks different this season. "I'm going to be unstoppable." #Jets pic.twitter.com/YYeFSwtjsB — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 19, 2020

“Last year, I was coming in getting my feet wet with everything. This year, I’m feeling it,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday. “I got my body right this offseason… Man, I just feel it. I’m in great shape, great condition. I got my body fat down…

“I feel myself being that person that they drafted me to be here and I feel like I’m coming into that person to be a dominant defensive tackle in the NFL.”

The Jets don’t have a bonafide edge rusher who will consistently put pressure on the quarterback. Although defending the run is Williams’ calling card, if he can bring some pressure on the pass rush, it will help open up things for guys on the outside.

Williams, 22, posted 2.5 sacks and six QB pressures in 13 games during his rookie year. Adding that element to his arsenal will help take his game to the next level.

If there’s one thing we know about defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, it’s that he knows how to utilize his weapons. If Quinnen Williams is ready to be the unstoppable force in the trenches, Gregg Williams will figure out how to deploy him in the best possible way.

