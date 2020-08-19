Cody Core’s season is over after the New York Giants wide receiver and special teams weapon tore his Achilles in practice.

It didn’t take long for the New York Giants to experience their first major injury-related blow of the year.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, wide receiver and special teams weapon Cody Core will be landing on season-ending injured reserve. Core apparently suffered a torn Achilles when running a route during Tuesday’s practice in East Rutherford.

Giants make it official: Special teams ace Cody Core is on season-ending injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

Core was entering his second season with the Giants and one that was to be very crucial in his career. Big Blue adored what they saw out of him during the 2019 campaign, and there’s no question his efforts on special teams (eight combined tackles), made a difference. This all led to the Giants rewarding him with a two-year extension worth $4 million this past offseason.

The future of his Giants tenure is now in jeopardy, as it’s very much unclear if the organization will even bring him back in 2021 — the final year of his current deal — after this health-related setback.

In addition to his success on special teams, Core caught three balls on five targets for 28 yards last year.

Not only does this injury harm the special teams unit but it also shrinks down the depth in the receiver room that much more. In regard to the reserve wideouts on this roster, the Giants still employ the injury-prone Corey Coleman, the talented but inexperienced David Sills, along with a number of undrafted rookies who’ve yet to really prove themselves.