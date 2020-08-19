The Brooklyn Nets are losing another key contributor. This time it’s sharpshooter Joe Harris who is leaving the bubble for a personal matter.

The Brooklyn Nets are in a tough place right now and Joe Harris won’t be around to help them dig their way out of it. The dependable wing is leaving the bubble to attend to a non-medical personal matter.

Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2020

Why he’s leaving is all speculation at this point, but there’s no denying that this is a major blow to Brooklyn’s chances against the Toronto Raptors. As it stands, they are already on life support after blowing a lead in Game 2 and giving Toronto a 2-0 series lead.

Harris, 28, is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and he was crucial during Brooklyn’s run in the bubble. He dropped 14 points and hauled in a career-high 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss. Unfortunately, he turned the ball over in the final seconds while the Nets were down three, but he was rock solid all game long.

Due to quarantine rules—and the fact that the Raptors are likely going to sweep the Nets—we probably won’t see Harris in the bubble again. He’s set to become a free agent in the offseason and he’s due for a sizable payday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has called re-signing Harris a “top priority” this offseason. His ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes makes him a perfect complement to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

This isn’t the last time we’ll see Joe Harris in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.