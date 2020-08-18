Matt Harvey is going to have another shot in MLB. He’s best known for his rise and demise with the New York Mets.

Matt Harvey is about to have a second chance to show he has what it takes to be a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. At one point in time, Harvey looked like he was going to be one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball for the New York Mets, but injuries and off-the-field drama led to his eventual demise.

Now, Harvey is getting another chance to pitch; this time for the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Harvey is being called up to the Royals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 18, 2020

His call up led to speculation that he was going to pitch in Kansas City’s Wednesday doubleheader. The team later confirmed those rumors. Harvey will start a game for the first time since July 18, 2019.

The Royals confirm: Matt Harvey will start tomorrow's second game of the doubleheader. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 18, 2020

Harvey, 31, posted a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts and 59.2 innings with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. Prior to his short stint with the Angels, the former All-Star spent the majority of the 2018 season with the Cincinnati Reds, pitching to a 4.50 ERA in 24 starts.

That’s not exactly vintage Harvey that Mets fans came to know and love, but it’s not terrible. Perhaps he still has enough left in the tank to stick with the Royals for a little while.

Prior to his deal with the Royals, there was some speculation that Harvey and the Mets could be set for a reunion. Boomer Esiason of WFAN reported that Harvey “reached out” to the Mets to assess their level of interest in bringing him back. Clearly, there wasn’t much interest from the Mets.