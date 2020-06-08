Matt Harvey is still looking for someplace to pitch again and WFAN host Boomer Esiason says he touched base with the New York Mets.

The rise and fall of Matt Harvey on the New York Mets is one of the most compelling storylines in New York sports in recent history. He looked like a future Cy Young winner with a bulldog mentality on the mound.

Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-field drama doomed his career in Queens. However, the “Dark Knight” is reportedly hopeful that he can give it a second go with the Mets according to WFAN‘s Boomer Esiason.

Matt Harvey has reached out to the Mets. Boomer and Gio discuss. 🎙️ @WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/LznPd29U33 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 8, 2020

“They don’t, I can tell you they don’t,” Esiason said, confirming that the Mets don’t dislike Harvey. In fact, Esiason said that the two sides have been in contact recently.

“I can tell you for a fact that I do believe Matt Harvey and the Mets have had — at least he’s reached out. Let’s put it that way,” Esiason explained. Esiason’s co-host, Gregg “Gio” Giannotti seemed surprised by this revelation, but Esiason confirmed it by saying Harvey has “100%” reached out to the Mets.

Boomer and Gio went on to discuss Harvey’s career prospects. He could have the opportunity to go to South Korea and play in the Korean Baseball Organization, but it’s clear that he still hopes to make a return to MLB in the near future.

Harvey, 31, pitched to a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. During his first three seasons in MLB, he compiled 449 strikeouts in 427 innings and a 2.53 ERA. Since his magical 2015 season, Harvey has a 5.65 ERA with 313 strikeouts in 400 innings.

With MLB’s season in peril, Harvey could opt to head oversees and try to resurrect his career in the KBO, but it’s still unclear what his next move might be.