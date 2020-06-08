Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no mutual interest between the New York Mets and Matt Harvey in a potential reunion.

Rumors spread like wildfire Monday morning after WFAN host Boomer Esiason reported that Matt Harvey had contacted the New York Mets about a potential return. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com shut those rumors down, reporting that there is no mutual interest between the two parties.

I'm told there's no truth to the rumor that the Mets and Matt Harvey have mutual interest in a reunion. That ship appears to have sailed. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 8, 2020

It’s been a decade and a day since the Mets first drafted Harvey out of North Carolina. He quickly became one of the best pitching prospects in baseball and made his debut in 2012 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Harvey took the league by storm, quickly becoming one of baseball’s premier talents. He made his lone All-Star appearance in 2013 en route to finishing fourth in Cy Young voting. Harvey looked like one of the best young pitchers in the game.

Then injuries got in his way. Tommy John surgery crept up, costing him his 2014 season. He came back strong as ever in 2015 and helped lead the Mets to the 2015 World Series.

Then Thoracic Outlet Syndrome forced another surgery. Harvey’s career didn’t recover from that one. His ERA never fell below 4.80 over a season again. Now he’s left in limbo searching for his next step.

Rumors about him heading to the KBO popped up before the recent rumors about a return for the Dark Knight. It’s clear Harvey isn’t ready to give up on playing baseball. Nobody knows what the future holds for Harvey, but Mets fan should temper expectations about a potential return. It doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon.