It didn’t take long for the injury bug to bite the New York Jets in 2020. They’re already down five players, including two rookies.

The New York Jets held their first practice of the 2020 season Friday morning. It didn’t go as well as they had hoped. According to multiple reports, five players had to be held out of practice due to injury.

Mims, Gore, Desir were all out with hamstrings today. Zuniga had a quad, per Adam Gase (which is why they were dressed with no helmets all day). #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 14, 2020

Not listed on that tweet is Bronson Kaufusi, who also didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury.

The biggest injuries are the ones to Pierre Desir and Denzel Mims. Both Desir and Mims were expected to be starters for this team and losing them for any amount of time would be terrible for this season’s outlook.

Desir was able to get in some work with the first team in individual drills, but didn’t participate in more intense drills. His injury doesn’t appear to be serious. He should be able to return to practice sometime in the near future.

The same can’t be said for Mims. Adam Gase told reporters that Mims injured himself running routes and that there’s no telling how long he could be out. The Jets are hopeful that the injury isn’t serious and are currently listing Mims as day-to-day.

Jets rookie WR Denzel Mims missed practice due to a hamstring issue. Good news though: Team believes it is not serious and is taking cautious approach. NYJ hopes to have him back in a few days, I’m told. Details: https://t.co/X6ILRIvB0I pic.twitter.com/h7SyD5wFhY — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 14, 2020

Hamstring injuries are tricky. They affect everyone differently and simply need to heal on their own time. If a player is rushed back, there’s a high chance of re-injury. The Jets are just going to have to wait this out and see how long it takes Mims to recover. It’s too early to say Mims is in any danger of missing Week 1, but he will likely miss a good chunk of training camp with this injury.

Frank Gore‘s injury was the least serious. Adam Gase told reporters that he was holding him out due to precautionary measures. He’ll likely return any day.

There’s little news on Jabari Zuniga‘s injury. All Gase told reporters was that he was held out with a quad injury. No timeline was given on his potential return.