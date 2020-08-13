New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams thinks the Seattle Seahawks are going to bore Jamal Adams with their cover-3 scheme.

When asked about the loss of Jamal Adams, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had little to say. He was tight-lipped about how he would replace him, though he was complimentary of both Ashtyn Davis and Bradley McDougald. He wasn’t shy about his feelings on the Seattle Seahawks defensive scheme though.

Speaking in a press conference Thursday afternoon, Williams said “Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety-type things. All the different complexities of maybe not showing what they’re doing as we do.”

That’s a long-winded way of saying he believes the Seahawks defense doesn’t use safties well enough to get the most out of Adams, which is a strange criticism.

The Seahawks built a Super Bowl-winning defense around two elite safeties, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. It is true that the Seahawks don’t blitz with their safties or ask them to play cornerback as much as Williams asked Adams, but it’s still an unusual critique.

Williams is one of the best schemers in the NFL and he’s not quiet about it. He made it known to Adams early on that he wasn’t the best player he ever coached and that Williams would get more out of him.

He was right. Under Williams, Adams had a career year and became a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

Adams is an elite safety in the NFL regardless of scheme, but it remains to be seen if he can stay at the top of his position without Williams.