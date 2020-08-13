On Thursday, the New York Giants claimed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver C.J. Board off waivers.

The 26-year-old Board went undrafted in 2017 and was then signed by the Baltimore Ravens in May of that year. After Baltimore waived him in September, he was later signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad but was released in November.

He would also have brief practice-squad stints with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before the latter signed him to a reserve/future contract following the 2018 campaign.

Board finally made his NFL debut last season in the Jaguars’ Week 7 27-17 win over the Bengals. He would appear in four games last season and catch two passes for 31 yards.

We have claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Board is a longshot to make the team, but his experience as a punt returner in college could help his case.

In his four seasons at Chattanooga, he returned 42 punts and averaged 10.4 yards per return. As a receiver, he appeared in 51 games and caught 146 passes for 2,032 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Board will work with a number of reserve receivers ahead of the Giants’ regular-season slate. Looking past Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate on the depth chart, Big Blue employs the injury-prone Corey Coleman along with David Sills, Cody Core, Tony Brown, and undrafted rookies Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and Derrick Dillon.

All will compete for a spot on the final roster in what should be an unusual season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.