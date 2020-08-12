The New York Giants employ a decent receiving core with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate. But who will lead the reserves?

It’s not the top receiving corps in the league, but the New York Giants certainly possess some reliable wideouts, especially at the top of the depth chart.

Sterling Shepard can be that productive possession receiver (when healthy) and Darius Slayton has proven to be a talented deep threat who’s built a strong connection with quarterback Daniel Jones. Golden Tate, on the other hand, is that elder mentor who portrays his strengths in the yards-after-catch department.

But looking past the trio of aforementioned receivers, it’s interesting to think who will lead the group of backups. The Giants currently possess eight active wideouts not named Shepard, Slayton, or Tate, all of whom will compete for playing time. Nonetheless, there are three realistic options when discussing the team’s top reserve receiver for 2020.

Corey Coleman

It’s evident that the 26-year-old Corey Coleman must stay on the field — he’s dealt with a number of injury-related issues since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2016. Last year, Coleman suffered a season-ending torn ACL prior to a 2019 campaign in which he could’ve earned a notable amount of playing time.

But despite all the time spent on injured reserve, Coleman is likely the team’s most talented backup receiver, as he can succeed in multiple areas of the game. While with the Giants in 2018, Coleman returned 23 kicks for 598 yards, averaging 26 yards per return. He’ll probably compete to be the team’s top returner once again this season.

Not to mention, this upcoming campaign may be Coleman’s final chance to show an NFL team what he can truly bring to the table, which should motivate him to step up on the field. The Giants inked him to a one-year deal this offseason, but if he doesn’t introduce significant value to the ballclub or at least remain healthy, Big Blue could easily part ways with him. The contract is only worth $1.1 million, so cutting him wouldn’t be a tragic move.

David Sills

David Sills is another guy who possesses a noteworthy amount of talent, and him spending much of his time last year on the Giants practice squad is likely why people overlook him.

The 24-year-old carries an absolute knack for the end zone, having scored 35 touchdowns in 28 collegiate games while at West Virginia. He actually led the NCAA’s Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 18 touchdown receptions in 2017 en route to earning first-team All-Big 12 and first-team All-American honors. He additionally earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team in 2018.

Simply speaking, the dude can play. This kid was one of the top receivers in the country during his final two years in college and will have the opportunity to really ascend the depth chart if he impresses during training camp.

When discussing the specifics of where the Giants could use Sills, it’s important to note that he’s one of the taller receivers on the roster at 6-foot-3. He could be that extra option down near the goal line, something the Giants and Jones will absolutely need.

Sills has good speed as well, having run a 4.57 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. Thus, New York could potentially utilize him in the punt return game.

Binjimen Victor

Undrafted rookie Binjimen Victor will need to put in the work and actually make the final roster before anything. But if he does take that next step, expect him to possibly make a name for himself within this Giants receiving corps.

He’s probably the least likely of these three options to be the top reserve receiver, but Victor provides something that not many Giants wideouts can: height.

At 6-foot-4, Victor is the tallest receiver on the roster and could be used for goal-line fades. A tall passing-game option down near the end zone is absolutely a missing piece for this offense, and Victor could ultimately fill that gap.

During his 2019 senior campaign at Ohio State, Binjimen put up decent numbers, having caught 35 balls for 573 yards and six touchdowns over the span of a dozen contests.