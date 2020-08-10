Hilary Tisch, the daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, has passed away at the age of 36 following a battle with depression.

On Monday, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch announced the death of his daughter, Hilary, who was 36 years of age. Hilary had been battling depression.

The 71-year-old Steve released a statement on the matter.

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” he said. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

According to TMZ, Hilary attempted suicide this past weekend and eventually passed away in a hospital on Monday.

John Mara, the additional co-owner of the New York football franchise, released a statement as well.

“On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary,” Mara said. “We pray for their peace and comfort.”

Hilary worked as a jewelry designer and additionally volunteered with Operation Smile alongside her father, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by Steve, mother Patsy, and siblings Will, Elizabeth, Holden, and Zachary.

The entire team here at ESNY sends its condolences to the Tisch family.