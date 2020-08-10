The 2020 season will be crucial for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. He must prove he’s able to stay out of the medical tent.

Through three years in the league, Evan Engram has missed nearly an entire season — 14 games in total. The 2018 campaign was when the question marks regarding his ability to stay on the field arose, as he sat out five matchups with both knee and hamstring injuries. These health-related issues were amplified last season though. The young New York Giants tight end missed half of 2019, including the final seven games with a foot injury.

The talent is existent, and so are both the athleticism and versatility. Heck, Engram might be near the top of the league for his position when it comes to those three attributes. None of that matters when you’re not on the field though, and the Ole Miss product is surely aware of that heading into year No. 4.

Luckily, significant progress has been made in Engram’s rehab, as per the man himself.

“I feel great,” he said Monday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“We’re not allowed to get into the details [on what I’m cleared to do],” Engram added. “That’s a coach [Joe] Judge rule. I’m out here with my teammates, I’m running around doing good, trying to get better each and every day.”

The great news is the Giants didn’t place Engram on the physically unable to perform list with the training camp period commencing. According to Schwartz, Engram is currently participating in the on-field work at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

The upcoming campaign will additionally be one of significant importance in regards to Engram’s contract situation. This offseason, the Giants picked up the tight end’s fifth-year option, meaning they could evaluate him further en route to potentially signing him to a second contract.

Big Blue will also employ an offensive system that certainly values the tight end position, with Jason Garrett now taking over the offensive coordinator duties. Taking proper care of Engram’s body and maximizing his potential within Garrett’s offense could lead to the 25-year-old undergoing his most successful season since entering the league in 2017.