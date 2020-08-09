The New York Giants are expected to add depth at receiver. It’s been reported they will sign former Michigan State wideout Cody White.

The New York Giants are reportedly expected to sign former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White. The team was looking to add depth at the receiver position following Da’Mari Scott’s decision to opt-out of the 2020 season amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound White played three seasons with the Spartans, having caught 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2017, he appeared in 11 games and caught 35 passes for 490 yards and four scores.

His best year undoubtedly came in 2019. During what was his junior campaign, he set career-highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (922), and receiving touchdowns (six).

White decided to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft but had a disappointing showing at the NFL Combine, an event in which he notched a 4.66 40-yard dash time. His time was 43rd out of the 45 receivers that took part in the drill. As a result, none of the 32 teams selected him at any point in April’s draft.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs signed him shortly after the draft, but eventually released him. Now, White is hoping to find a home in East Rutherford and will be competing alongside other reserve receivers such as Corey Coleman, David Sills V, and fellow undrafted rookies Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and Derrick Dillon.

White is a longshot to make the roster, but receivers coach Tyke Tolbert will do his part in order to maximize his potential.