The New York Islanders take a commanding 2-0 series lead after some key power-play adjustments from Barry Trotz changes the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky was a brick wall in the first period, but the New York Islanders came out with a different kind of swagger in the second and continued to play with that pace for the rest of the game.

Early energy in the second period led to a Matt Martin goal off a nifty feed from Tom Kuhnhackl. That started an avalanche of goals that Florida wasn’t prepared to handle.

Matt Martin ties it up on the nifty feed from Tom Kuhnhackl. Needed that one after Bobrovsky came up with some huge saves #Isles pic.twitter.com/SZQogqD5aZ — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 4, 2020

Although the Isles would give up a power-play goal shortly thereafter, it was only a slight hiccup in an otherwise fantastic performance. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Ryan Pulock slap shot goal. He can still rip it on the power play.

Ryan Pulock slap shots are a thing of beauty #Isles pic.twitter.com/2Zn5xMkqJy — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 4, 2020

Just a few minutes later, Jordan Eberle toyed with Bobrovsky before burying the go-ahead goal. Eberle is starting to find his groove, which is great news for head coach Barry Trotz and the Isles. He would add to his tally with a third-period deflection that buried the Panthers.

#Isles offense is humming now. Jordan Eberle beats Bob pic.twitter.com/R7PMAa6y1d — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 4, 2020

Jordan Eberle in the right place at the right time. Good shot by Anthony Beauvillier to make things happen #Isles pic.twitter.com/POfxKjVxh3 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 4, 2020

Simply put, the Isles outclassed the Panthers on Tuesday afternoon. While Game 1 was a dogfight that could have gone either way, Game 2 was all Isles. After a slow start and bad penalties in the first period, the Islanders flicked the switch.

It also helped that Sergei Bobrovsky looks like a shell of his former self. The $70-million man doesn’t look like the two-time Vezina winner that he is, but these two losses don’t fall squarely on his shoulders. The Isles spent 10 minutes on the power play and converted those opportunities into two goals.

Trotz adjusted his strategy by moving to three forwards and two defensemen on the power play. That slight adjustment was enough to give the Isles a spark.

The Panthers and Isles will run it back on Wednesday. Puck drop is at noon for Game 3 and if Games 1 and 2 were any indication, the Isles are in good shape to advance.